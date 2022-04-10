Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. 5,094,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.