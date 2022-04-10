Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPM traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. 12,964,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

