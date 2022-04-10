Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.38

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.38 and last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 57506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

