Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGV. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

