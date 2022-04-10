Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $181.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.10 million and the lowest is $174.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $783.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $789.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $832.80 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $853.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

HLLY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 228,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.68.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 629,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 503,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.