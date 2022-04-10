Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) PT Raised to GBX 350

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 311.25 ($4.08).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £472.98 million and a P/E ratio of 276.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.85.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.