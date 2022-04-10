Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,801.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $100,801.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.94 or 0.07614793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,167.90 or 1.00036828 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

