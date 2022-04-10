Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,410 shares of company stock worth $60,828,912. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,277. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.