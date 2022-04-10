H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.85

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 46419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

