HSBC Downgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Hold

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

