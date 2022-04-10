HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down to $454.89

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $454.89, but opened at $442.26. HubSpot shares last traded at $449.26, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.18.
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
