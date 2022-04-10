Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.90. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.