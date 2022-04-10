Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.90. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.