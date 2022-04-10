Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.96

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.96 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.29). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 325.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 639,501 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.97) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293 ($3.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -14.74%.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.30), for a total value of £31,537.20 ($41,360.26).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

