Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $11,012.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00390208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00086596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00100415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

