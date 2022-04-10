IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as high as C$4.50. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 888,582 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

