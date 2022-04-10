IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as high as C$4.50. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 888,582 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

