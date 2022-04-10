ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, ICON has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $771.50 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.