Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,364 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.