Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,201 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

