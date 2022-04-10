Ieq Capital LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.