Ieq Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in APA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in APA by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

APA stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

