Ieq Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 52.8% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

