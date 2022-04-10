Ieq Capital LLC Invests $93,000 in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

ACHR stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.