Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ME. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 607.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.36 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of 3.24 and a 12-month high of 13.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.14 and a 200 day moving average of 6.85.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

