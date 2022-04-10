Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo Sells 1,988 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $362.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
