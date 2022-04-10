Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo Sells 1,988 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $362.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

