Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

IMGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,524,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 215,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,192. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.