Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $589.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Immatics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.