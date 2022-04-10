Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 180,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,737. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

