indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

Several analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 438,611 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

