indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.49. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 22.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $5,595,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

