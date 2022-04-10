Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INGR opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

