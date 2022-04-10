Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,743 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 183.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $400,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,617,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

EJUL stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

