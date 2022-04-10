Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.50. Innovid shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 3 shares.

CTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth $8,434,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth $23,537,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth $13,015,000.

Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

