Insider Buying: Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £5,100 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Deborah Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,688.52).
LON DXRX opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £85.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71. Diaceutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
