Insider Buying: Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £5,100 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Deborah Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,688.52).

LON DXRX opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £85.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71. Diaceutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

