Insider Buying: Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,850,000 Shares of Stock

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 2,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HLXA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLXA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 16.0% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

