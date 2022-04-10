Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $903,000.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.