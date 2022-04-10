Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $903,000.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Funko by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Funko by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

