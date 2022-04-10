Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Sells $2,512,890.40 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $2,512,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GATX opened at $116.91 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

