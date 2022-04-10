Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Sells $2,512,890.40 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $2,512,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GATX opened at $116.91 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.90.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
About GATX (Get Rating)
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
