Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $1,887,411.50 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

