Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,291,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

