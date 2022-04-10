Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.