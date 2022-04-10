Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells 2,310 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $11,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $13,069.76.
Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
RBOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $8,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.