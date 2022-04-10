Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $244,760.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

