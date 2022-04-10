Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $75,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR opened at $81.51 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Integer Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.