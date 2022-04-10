Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
IFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised Interfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
TSE:IFP opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.28. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$23.30 and a 12-month high of C$44.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35.
About Interfor (Get Rating)
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
