Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.61) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.60).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,154 ($67.59) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,703 ($61.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,270.28. The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.58), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($508,609.55).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

