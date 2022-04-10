Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 112,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49,249 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $482.84 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

