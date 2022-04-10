InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVTGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,127 shares.The stock last traded at $30.11 and had previously closed at $29.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVTGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of InvenTrust Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

