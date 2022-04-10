InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,127 shares.The stock last traded at $30.11 and had previously closed at $29.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of InvenTrust Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

