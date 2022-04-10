Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 238,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,593. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $21.69.

