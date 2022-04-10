Invesco Capital Management (LON:PBEE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Invesco Capital Management (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 172 ($2.26) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PBEE stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Invesco Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.50 ($2.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £299.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.36.

