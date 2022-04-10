Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 347,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 983,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.58. 825,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.